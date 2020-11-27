A Cabool man was injured Thursday morning in a crash on Bado Road north of his hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Sgt. Dale Pounds said a northbound 2004 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Jaxson A. Todd, 20, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
A passenger, Coleton J. Lindemann, 20, had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
Todd, who not injured, is charged with DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, wearing no seat belt, no proof of insurance and possession of marijuana - less than 35 grams. He was taken to the Texas County Jail, the patrol.
The vehicle had extensive damage.
