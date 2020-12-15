At Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, volunteers supporting Wreaths Across America, have been working hard to ensure that the service members buried there will indeed be honored again this year with the placement of live, balsam veterans’ wreaths as part of National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 19.
This year, the ceremonies that are held across the country at 2,557 participating locations, may look a little different as volunteers are making every effort to meet CDC recommended safety guidelines while also adhering to state, local, and cemetery safety measures that have been implemented due to COVID-19.
Locally, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, the decision has been made to hold a private ceremony Dec. 19 that can be viewed by the public on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/WAAMOSVCS
“It is important that during challenging times we all take a moment to remember those who have met and overcome challenges – like our nation’s military and their families – and show unity in our American spirit while we work together in an effort to march forward in the face of what seems to be insurmountable odds,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are so grateful to the good people of this great nation for participating in the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”
National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political event, that is usually open to all people, but this year each individual location will be abiding by all local and state safety guidelines and rules set forth by the participating cemetery locations, at which Wreaths Across America is a guest.
To sponsor a wreath and stay informed about event details, we encourage you to visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/MOSVCS
Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, the organization, in total, places more than 2.2 million sponsored wreaths at over 2,200 participating locations nationwide and offers other programs throughout the calendar year, including The Mobile Education Exhibit , Wreaths Across America Radio, and the Wreaths Across America Virtual Concert now streaming on Showcase NOW).
