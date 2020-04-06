U.S. 60 in Howell and Texas Counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform concrete replacement.

This section of roadway is between Business 63 in Willow Springs to Business 60 in Cabool.

Weather permitting, work will continue through 4 p.m.  Friday, April 10.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

