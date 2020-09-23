She Ministries at Faith Fellowship will host an event, “Come to the Table,” with Denise Lopez founder of EveryDay Ministry at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
She will have a dynamic message geared toward women and their opportunity to serve Christ by loving others around their own tables. “Tables have a way of saying ‘You Belong.’ Hospitality has very little to do with culinary or decorating skills, but everything to do with the opportunity to make people feel welcome. God has called us to practice hospitality. By faith, we can partner with God to use our dining table to offer acceptance to those who sit around it, starting with our own family and then extended to others,” she says.
She founded EveryDay Ministry in 2012, after having served on staff in her local church for 25 years. Her non-profit is meeting everyday needs around the world in order to intentionally share the gospel. She is passionate about teaching the Bible so that it comes alive in the hearts and minds of people, encouraging them to be gospel centered and on mission right where they are.
“ ‘Come to the Table’ will be an evening of fun and laughter, as we learn how to share Christ with hospitality around our own tables. We would be honored to have the ladies of our community join us,” Brenda Senter, She Ministries Leader, says.
There will be refreshments served from recipes found in Denise Lopez’s personal cookbook. Registration is required and each lady will receive one of her cookbooks to take home. Cost is $5. Persons can find complete information about this event and how to register online at facebook.com/sheatfaith or call the church office at 417-967-4680 to register.
