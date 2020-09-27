A Birch Tree woman wanted on a Texas County felony warrant was arrested Saturday night in Shannon County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Lucretia M. Shoup, 37, was also wanted on two Shannon County warrants and charged with driving while suspended. 

She was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond. 

