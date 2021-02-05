A Raymondville woman was seriously injured in an accident Thursday night northwest of Houston on Highway 17.
Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Marissa A. Reams, 31, traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck the ground and a tree before coming to rest on its side.
The Houston Rescue Squad was called to extricate the driver following the 7:30 p.m. accident. Once freed, the victim was taken to a landing zone established at Highway 17 and Z. The highway was closed as a medical helicopter arrived to take Reams to Cox South in Springfield.
The patrol said she was not wearing a seat belt.
