A Raymondville woman was flown from an accident scene Thursday night near Houston to a Springfield hospital, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Marissa A. Reams, 31, traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck the ground and a tree before coming to rest on its side. 

The Houston Rescue Squad was called to extricate the driver following the 7:30 p.m. accident. Once freed, the victim was taken to a landing zone established at Highway 17 and Z. The highway was closed as a medical helicopter arrived to take Reams to Cox South in Springfield. 

The patrol said she was not wearing a seat belt. 

