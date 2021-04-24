ACCIDENT

An ATV accident was reported Friday, April 23, in southern Texas County.

A driver of an ATV navigating a creek overturned early Friday evening on private property east of Rainbow Drive in southern Texas County.

Tpr. Jacob Sellars said the ATV was driven by Shirley A. Brown, 76, of Lone Jack. 

She was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries. 

