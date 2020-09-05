An Edgar Springs woman was seriously injured early Saturday in a crash just east of Houston.
Tpr. Jacob Sellars said Annalea N. Breedlove, 23, was driving a westbound 2010 Ford Explorer that ran off the left side of the roadway, struck two power poles, overturned and ejected the driver.
Breedlove, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown by air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield. The vehicle was totaled after the 2:10 a.m. accident about two miles east of Houston on Highway B.
Assisting at the scene was Tpr. Marty Wiseman.
