ACCIDENT

An Edgar Springs woman was seriously injured early Saturday, Sept. 5, in a crash east of Houston. It was the first injured-related crash of the long Labor Day holiday.

Tpr. Jacob Sellars said Annalea N. Breedlove, 23, was driving a westbound 2010 Ford Explorer that ran off the left side of the roadway, struck two power poles, overturned and ejected the driver. 

Breedlove, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown by air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield. The vehicle was totaled after the 2:10 a.m. accident about two miles east of Houston on Highway B. 

Assisting at the scene was Tpr. Marty Wiseman. 

