An elderly woman was killed Saturday, Feb. 13, when her vehicle slid off Highway K and into the Current River. 

A Rolla woman was killed Saturday when her vehicle slid off Highway K at Akers and into the Current River, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Virginia H. Lomax, 86, was pronounced dead by the Shannon County coroner.  The patrol said the accident occurred at about 1 a.m. Saturday, but it wasn't discovered until later in the day.

Several highway patrol officers, National Park Service and first responders assisted at the scene, which is east of Raymondville in Shannon County. 

