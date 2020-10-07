A St. Louis woman was injured north of Summersville on Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 17.
Tpr. Travis Brown said a northbound 2005 Honda Accord driven by Deborah A. Lawson, 68, skidded off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned into a patch of trees.
Lawson, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken with moderate injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.