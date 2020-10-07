A St. Louis woman was injured north of Summersville on Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 17.

Tpr. Travis Brown said a northbound 2005 Honda Accord driven by Deborah A. Lawson, 68, skidded off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned into a patch of trees.

Lawson, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken with moderate injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. 

