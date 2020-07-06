The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched July 2 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Junction Street residence at Raymondville.

A 38-year-old woman there told the officer her 39-year-old boyfriend had hit her, but she didn’t want to press charges and just wanted to gather her belongings and leave. The deputy gave the woman a courtesy ride to Emmett Kelly Park in Houston where someone was going to bring a vehicle and pick her up.

The officer spoke with the man and he denied hitting the woman.

•Hayley A. Dodd, 24, of 19956 Wildwood Drive at Raymondville, was arrested July 1 for having an active Texas County warrant for endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies were dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. regarding a report of a domestic dispute inside a vehicle traveling on Hawkeye Road east of Houston.

The vehicle was located and pulled into a driveway, and the man and woman inside both ran away around the house. They man was located behind the residence, and Dodd was found hiding behind a root cellar.

The dispute was determined to be verbal only. Dodd was arrested and taken to jail. She was held without bond on the capias warrant.

•A 90-year-old Solo man reported on June 17 that battery chargers and tools with a total value of $2,467 had been stolen from his Highway UU residence. There are no suspects.

Texas County Jail admissions

June 29

Chester L. Schlichter – stealing

June 30

Michelle Rice – tampering with motor vehicle

July 1

Jaqueline Green – assault

Brittney N. Ocasio – delivery of controlled substance

Jessica M. Barnhart – possession of controlled substance

Johnny Hunter – assault

Dale V. Cooper – West Plains PD hold

Hayley A. Dodd – endangering the welfare of a child

Joseph Woods – Laclede County hold

July 2

Donald Newell – warrant

Kent R. Brown – DWI, warrant

July 3

John Baker – stealing

Orion Lundin – assault, resisting arrest

Andrew C. Hartman – possession of controlled substance, weapons charge

Levertt Robertson – DWI, Pulaski County warrant, Laclede County warrant

July 4

Donnie E. Bunton – probation and parole warrant

Joshua K. Harris – driving while suspended

Tommy W. Barton – probation and parole warrant

Joshua D. Stallcup – driving while suspended

Carlton J. Curtis – stealing

July 5

Anna M. Messmer – City of Licking warrant

July 6

Leon G. Davidian – failure to register as sex offender

