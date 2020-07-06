The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy was dispatched July 2 regarding a report of a domestic dispute at a Junction Street residence at Raymondville.
A 38-year-old woman there told the officer her 39-year-old boyfriend had hit her, but she didn’t want to press charges and just wanted to gather her belongings and leave. The deputy gave the woman a courtesy ride to Emmett Kelly Park in Houston where someone was going to bring a vehicle and pick her up.
The officer spoke with the man and he denied hitting the woman.
•Hayley A. Dodd, 24, of 19956 Wildwood Drive at Raymondville, was arrested July 1 for having an active Texas County warrant for endangering the welfare of a child.
Deputies were dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. regarding a report of a domestic dispute inside a vehicle traveling on Hawkeye Road east of Houston.
The vehicle was located and pulled into a driveway, and the man and woman inside both ran away around the house. They man was located behind the residence, and Dodd was found hiding behind a root cellar.
The dispute was determined to be verbal only. Dodd was arrested and taken to jail. She was held without bond on the capias warrant.
•A 90-year-old Solo man reported on June 17 that battery chargers and tools with a total value of $2,467 had been stolen from his Highway UU residence. There are no suspects.
Texas County Jail admissions
June 29
Chester L. Schlichter – stealing
June 30
Michelle Rice – tampering with motor vehicle
July 1
Jaqueline Green – assault
Brittney N. Ocasio – delivery of controlled substance
Jessica M. Barnhart – possession of controlled substance
Johnny Hunter – assault
Dale V. Cooper – West Plains PD hold
Hayley A. Dodd – endangering the welfare of a child
Joseph Woods – Laclede County hold
July 2
Donald Newell – warrant
Kent R. Brown – DWI, warrant
July 3
John Baker – stealing
Orion Lundin – assault, resisting arrest
Andrew C. Hartman – possession of controlled substance, weapons charge
Levertt Robertson – DWI, Pulaski County warrant, Laclede County warrant
July 4
Donnie E. Bunton – probation and parole warrant
Joshua K. Harris – driving while suspended
Tommy W. Barton – probation and parole warrant
Joshua D. Stallcup – driving while suspended
Carlton J. Curtis – stealing
July 5
Anna M. Messmer – City of Licking warrant
July 6
Leon G. Davidian – failure to register as sex offender
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.