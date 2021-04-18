CHARGES

One person was arrested Sunday morning, April 18, and taken to the Texas County Jail,  the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A Mountain Grove woman is held in the Texas County Jail following her arrest on several offenses on Sunday morning.

Chelsea L. Richards, 27, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamines, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor Texas County warrant for failing to appear on leaving the scene of an accident charge.

