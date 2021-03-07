A Licking woman was injured Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in Callaway County on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said the accident occurred when a southbound 2002 Ford Focus driven by Zhanaya J. Lawhorn, 19, of Columbia, sideswiped a southbound 2021 Ford F-350 operated by Lori A. Reed, 63, of Licking.
Lawhorn lost control of the vehicle causing it to travel off the left side of the roadway, returned to the road, went off the right side and came to rest after striking a tree.
She was taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. Reed was transported by private vehicle to Phelps Health in Rolla with minor injuries. The car was totaled; the truck has extensive damage.
