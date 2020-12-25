A woman from Licking was arrested Thursday night in Phelps County on drug charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Brienna N. Briggs, 24, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and taken to the Phelps County Jail, the patrol said. 

