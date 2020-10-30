ACCIDENT

A woman from Licking was flown from an accident scene Thursday, Oct. 29, in Phelps County. 

A Licking woman was injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in Phelps County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Troopers said Keysa M. Stokes, 26, was traveling east on I-44 when her 2006 Chevrolet Silverado travelled off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected and ran off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment. 

Stokes, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown to Mercy in Springfield with moderate injuries.

The vehicle was totaled

