CHARGES

One person was arrested Friday night in the county on several drug charges,  the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A woman from Licking faces numerous drug charges following her arrest Friday night in Texas County.

Kara R. Happel, 27, was wanted on a felony Crawford County warrant - amphetamine, misdemeanor St. Robert Police Department warrant - driving while revoked, felony Dent County warrant - marijuana, felony possession of controlled substance - methamphetamine and possession of marijuana 10 grams or less. 

She was taken to the Texas County Jail, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

