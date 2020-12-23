ACCIDENT

A woman from Licking was not hurt Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 22, in a three-vehicle crash south of Rolla, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

A Licking woman escaped injury in an accident Tuesday afternoon in Phelps County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Carolyn S. Crow, 70, was involved in a three-vehicle crash after two collided first about five miles south of Rolla before her vehicle was struck. 

Her vehicle sustained minor damage.

