A woman faces a felony drug charge after allegedly being found to be in possession of methamphetamine inside the Texas County Jail.
Melissa A. Neal, 39, of 13151 Highway C at Licking, is charged with possession of a controlled substance in a county jail (a class D felony).
A Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported being advised by jail staff at about 2:50 a.m. Oct. 24 that Neal was found — during an admittance procedure — to be in possession of a small plastic bag containing a white crystal substance and a silver smoking pipe. The deputy stated the crystal tested positive as methamphetamine and the pipe had marijuana residue in it.
The officer noted that Neal had a prior drug-related conviction and when she was booked into jail she claimed she didn’t have anything illegal on her.
Neal’s bond is set at $150,000.
