A Cadet woman faces several charges following her arrest Friday in Texas County.

Meagan N. Declue, 32, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor DWI - drugs, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and wearing no seat belt. 

She is held at the Texas County. 

