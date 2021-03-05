A Cadet woman faces several charges following her arrest Friday in Texas County.
Meagan N. Declue, 32, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor DWI - drugs, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and wearing no seat belt.
She is held at the Texas County.
