One person was arrested early Saturday on multiple offenses by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Savanna N. Beck, 65, of Merriam Woods, is charged with DWI, failing to affix plate, failing to place vehicle furtherest to right, failing to signal and having no license plate light.
She was taken to the Cabool Police Department and later released.
