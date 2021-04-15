CHARGES

One person was arrested Wednesday night following an accident,  the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A woman faces several charges following a Texas County accident Wednesday. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Kristan M. Gold, 34, of Falcon, is charged with DWI - drug intoxication, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway involving a crash and wearing no seat belt.

She is held in the Texas County Jail.

