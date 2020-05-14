ANDREA M. RICHARDSON

A woman faces a felony DWI charge after a traffic stop conducted by Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputies on May 11.

Andrea M. Richardson, 29, of Lake Saint Louis, is charged with felony driving while intoxicated – persistent offender and misdemeanor operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

According to a deputy’s probable cause statement, two deputies in separate patrol vehicles traveling southbound on U.S. 63 south of Houston observed a Nissan sedan moving erratically and making sudden moves.

After the vehicle was pulled over, the officers saw an open container in a cup holder and detected a strong odor of alcohol.

The driver, Richardson, was determined to be drunk and she was taken to jail.

Richardson reportedly has prior DWI convictions from West Plains in 2011 and Howell County in 2013. Her bond is set at $150,000.

