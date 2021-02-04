A Texas County woman faces a felony charge and is held in the Texas County Jail on $500,000 bond after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation Wednesday of an assault involving an ax.
Lisa M. Zaemisch, 46, of Success, is charged with first-degree domestic assault.
Sheriff Scott Lindsey said that deputies responded in the evening hours to a residence on Highway AP in the Success area for a report of an assault involving an ax.
Lindsey said a man there reported being struck by a “battle ax” wielded by a woman later identified as Zaemisch during an argument at the residence.
Deputies located Zaemisch concealing herself in the residence, along with the weapon and other evidence consistent with the alleged assault. She was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail and the victim went to Texas County Memorial Hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.
