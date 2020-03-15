A Mountain View woman was arrested Saturday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Brandy L. Venn, 41, was charged with DWI, driving while revoked, failing to equip the motor vehicle with a rear license plate light and wearing no seat belt. 

She was taken to the Texas County Jail and later released. 

