A West Plains woman was arrested on drug charges late Monday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Rachel M. Foster, 25, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, wanted on a Howell County warrant for possession of amphetamine and possession of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Texas County Jail.

