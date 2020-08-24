A Licking woman was charged Sunday night following an accident on Reed Road south of her hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Krystal N. Base, 32, of Licking, is charged  with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash, the patrol said. 

