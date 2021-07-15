A competitive eater wolfed down 50 chili dogs in 22 minutes, setting a local record at a bar in western Michigan where thousands of customers have their names on the wall for eating far fewer.
Molly Schuyler showed up and just started eating last week at The Corner Bar in Rockford while other customers watched with their own meals, WOOD-TV reported.
“Hot dog!” Schuyler said.
After 19 minutes, she had eaten 44 hot dogs.
“Brought her out six more dogs. In 22 minutes, she ate 50,” said server Lisa Paavo.
Another competitive eater, Tim “Eater X” Janus, ate 43 1/2 chili dogs at the bar in 2006. People who eat 12 in four hours get their name on the wall.
“It’s going on 6,000 names,” said manager John Vanaman.
Schuyler asked if she could return and try it again.
“Any time you want,” Vanaman said.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
