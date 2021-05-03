The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched April 20 regarding a report of property damage at a Washington Lane residence at Licking.

A 44-year-old woman who lives there told the officer that at about 3 a.m. a 24-year-old man had tried to crawl through a doggie door to get into the home. She said she ran him off, but he returned at about 7 a.m. and came through the front door.

The woman told the deputy the man kept passing out in a recliner and she asked him to leave several times. She said he finally did leave, but not before breaking the glass out of a storm door at the rear of the house.

A report was sent to the county prosecutor.

•Deputies were dispatched at about 8:10 p.m. April 21 regarding a report of a suicidal person at a Country Aire Lane trailer park at Cabool.

Upon arrival, the officers made contact with a 29-year-old man who had been drinking and said he was having a bad day but didn’t want to harm himself. Officers then spoke with a 23-year-old woman who said the two had been in an argument over being evicted from their residence.

A computer check revealed both had active Texas County warrants.

Joshua R. Smith was arrested for having an active felony warrant for second-degree assault and Myrandah Heim was arrested for having a warrant for a misdemeanor traffic offense. Both were taken to jail. Smith’s bond was set at $150,000.

COUNTY SHERIFF'S BLOTTER REPORT

•A 75-year-old Houston man reported on April 23 that two chainsaws had been stolen from his Highway B residence.

•An 84-year-old man reported on April 22 that seven windows had been broken at Murr Church on Highway AK at Mountain Grove. There are no suspects.

•A 70-year-old man reported on April 26 that a catalytic converted had been swiped from a 1985 Ford pickup that was parked at a quarry on Limestone Drive at Mountain Grove. There are no suspects.

•A deputy was dispatched May regarding a report of a stolen vehicle at a Robin Drive residence at Roby.

A 34-year-old man and a 34-year old woman there told the officer a 19-year old man was the suspect in swiping a silver 2006 Ford Fusion. Investigation continues.

BOX:

JAIL ADMISSIONS

Texas County Jail admissions

April 26

Aaron Dunlap – property damage

Gary A. Wallace – unlawful use of weapon

Lance Burgdorf – possession of controlled substance

April 28

Jason W. Hill – DWI

April 29

Jordan D. Lee – burglary

Michael A. Nugent – writ

Levi M. Stiles – non-support

Billy J. Hayes Jr. – DWI (serious injury)

Felicia Batchelor – possession of controlled substance

Derek L. Dover – probation and parole warrant

April 30

Belinda J. Bryant – drug offense

Michael Ray – Cass County hold

Christopher Smith – probation and parole warrant

Candace K. Jones – failure to appear

May 1

Dwight L. Jefcoat – possession of controlled substance

Ted Glidewell – DWI

Zacherie K. Hern – assault

May 2

Scotty Gately – failure to appear

John Netzer – DWI

Matthew Wade – possession of controlled substance

Angela E. Bishop – forgery

Wyatt D. Deckard – driving while revoked

Joshua J. Shannon – Greene County hold

Curtis Durham – kidnapping, assault

May 3

James Mitchell – DWI

