The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy was dispatched April 20 regarding a report of property damage at a Washington Lane residence at Licking.
A 44-year-old woman who lives there told the officer that at about 3 a.m. a 24-year-old man had tried to crawl through a doggie door to get into the home. She said she ran him off, but he returned at about 7 a.m. and came through the front door.
The woman told the deputy the man kept passing out in a recliner and she asked him to leave several times. She said he finally did leave, but not before breaking the glass out of a storm door at the rear of the house.
A report was sent to the county prosecutor.
•Deputies were dispatched at about 8:10 p.m. April 21 regarding a report of a suicidal person at a Country Aire Lane trailer park at Cabool.
Upon arrival, the officers made contact with a 29-year-old man who had been drinking and said he was having a bad day but didn’t want to harm himself. Officers then spoke with a 23-year-old woman who said the two had been in an argument over being evicted from their residence.
A computer check revealed both had active Texas County warrants.
Joshua R. Smith was arrested for having an active felony warrant for second-degree assault and Myrandah Heim was arrested for having a warrant for a misdemeanor traffic offense. Both were taken to jail. Smith’s bond was set at $150,000.
•A 75-year-old Houston man reported on April 23 that two chainsaws had been stolen from his Highway B residence.
•An 84-year-old man reported on April 22 that seven windows had been broken at Murr Church on Highway AK at Mountain Grove. There are no suspects.
•A 70-year-old man reported on April 26 that a catalytic converted had been swiped from a 1985 Ford pickup that was parked at a quarry on Limestone Drive at Mountain Grove. There are no suspects.
•A deputy was dispatched May regarding a report of a stolen vehicle at a Robin Drive residence at Roby.
A 34-year-old man and a 34-year old woman there told the officer a 19-year old man was the suspect in swiping a silver 2006 Ford Fusion. Investigation continues.
JAIL ADMISSIONS
Texas County Jail admissions
April 26
Aaron Dunlap – property damage
Gary A. Wallace – unlawful use of weapon
Lance Burgdorf – possession of controlled substance
April 28
Jason W. Hill – DWI
April 29
Jordan D. Lee – burglary
Michael A. Nugent – writ
Levi M. Stiles – non-support
Billy J. Hayes Jr. – DWI (serious injury)
Felicia Batchelor – possession of controlled substance
Derek L. Dover – probation and parole warrant
April 30
Belinda J. Bryant – drug offense
Michael Ray – Cass County hold
Christopher Smith – probation and parole warrant
Candace K. Jones – failure to appear
May 1
Dwight L. Jefcoat – possession of controlled substance
Ted Glidewell – DWI
Zacherie K. Hern – assault
May 2
Scotty Gately – failure to appear
John Netzer – DWI
Matthew Wade – possession of controlled substance
Angela E. Bishop – forgery
Wyatt D. Deckard – driving while revoked
Joshua J. Shannon – Greene County hold
Curtis Durham – kidnapping, assault
May 3
James Mitchell – DWI
