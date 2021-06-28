FATAL FIRE

Yellow tape marks the scene of a fatal fire Sunday afternoon at Summersville. The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office was called and arrived there at about 6:30 p.m. 

 SUMMERSVILLE FIRE AND RESCUE

A 62-year-old woman died Sunday afternoon in an apartment fire at Summersville, authorities said. 

Summersville Fire and Rescue was called to a report of an apartment filled with smoke on Cherry Avenue. 

Upon arrival, it was discovered that a neighboring apartment was on fire.  The victim was found deceased in the unit. The fire was contained to one room. 

A State Fire Marshal investigator was called to aid in the cause and origin. 

No name has been released.

