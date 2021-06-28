A 62-year-old woman died Sunday afternoon in an apartment fire at Summersville, authorities said.
Summersville Fire and Rescue was called to a report of an apartment filled with smoke on Cherry Avenue.
Upon arrival, it was discovered that a neighboring apartment was on fire. The victim was found deceased in the unit. The fire was contained to one room.
A State Fire Marshal investigator was called to aid in the cause and origin.
No name has been released.
