A Kentucky woman has died from injuries she sustained in a June 6 accident east of Cabool on U.S. 60.

Melody K. Copeland, 57, of Paducah, Ky., succumbed to her injuries June 9 at Mercy in Springfield.

The accident occurred, the patrol said, when a westbound vehicle driven by James K. Copeland, 57, of Paducah, Ky., struck a car in the rear operated by Gary F. Krieger, 70, of Eminence, who was attempting to turn into a private drive. Her injuries at that time were deemed moderate and his were minor. Krieger was taken to Ozarks Medical Center at West Plains with minor injuries.

Wiseman said all three were wearing seat belts. The Copeland’s 2017 Nissan Rogue had extensive damage and Krieger’s 2004 Toyota Camry was totaled.

 

