A Licking woman detained at the Texas County Jail died Monday night.
Sheriff Scott Lindsey said the woman was discovered unresponsive in a holding cell at the jail, and jail staff attempted to provide medical aid to her and EMS was dispatched. Medical intervention was unsuccessful, Lindsey said, and Texas County coroner Marie Lasater was contacted. Lasater responded to the jail and pronounced the woman dead.
The deceased detainee was Krystal N. Base, 32, of Licking. She was jailed on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Lindsey and Lasater notified family members of Base’s death.
At Lindsey’s request, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating.
