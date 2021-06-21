The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Selina D. May, 44, of 2576 County Road 6560 in Pottersville, Mo., was issued a citation on June 11 for failure to yield right of way involving an injury accident.
May was cited after she exited the Walmart parking lot onto U.S. 63 in a white Chevrolet Traverse and struck a black Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Richard J. Bamforth, 56, of Leeds, Maine
Bamforth was thrown from the bike and told a responding police officer he didn’t recall what had happened. He was airlifted to Mercy in Springfield due to injuries sustained in the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.