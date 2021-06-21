ACCIDENT SCENE

As Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder and Houston Police Department officer Jordan Goodwin stand by, medical personnel use a tarp to shield a man from the hot sun after he was injured while operating a motorcycle that was involved in a crash.

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Selina D. May, 44, of 2576 County Road 6560 in Pottersville, Mo., was issued a citation on June 11 for failure to yield right of way involving an injury accident.

May was cited after she exited the Walmart parking lot onto U.S. 63 in a white Chevrolet Traverse and struck a black Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Richard J. Bamforth, 56, of Leeds, Maine

Bamforth was thrown from the bike and told a responding police officer he didn’t recall what had happened. He was airlifted to Mercy in Springfield due to injuries sustained in the incident.

