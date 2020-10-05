The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Alahna F. Henry, 19, of 4986 Highway 17 at Summersville, was issued four citations for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Sept. 1, 2, 4 and 10.
•A 31-year-old Houston woman reported on Sept. 30 that a Ruger .380 caliber pistol valued at $300 had been stolen.
The woman told an investigating officer she had arranged to sell the gun to a man and had allowed him to take it before paying for it. She said she later told him she wanted it back because had hadn’t paid, and he said he would leave it in the foyer of her apartment where she could pick it up. She said when she went to get it, it wasn’t there.
•An officer was dispatched at about 11 a.m. Sept. 30 regarding a report of a fight at the Whispering Pines Cafe on U.S. 63.
The officer made contact with a 53-year-old man who said a 31-year-old woman had come into the restaurant and thrown a rock at him that struck his left cheek. The officer spoke with the woman and she said she was angry with the man because of an incident involving her mother.
Neither person wished to pursue charges.
