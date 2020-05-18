The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Cheyenne S. Mourning, 42, of 15807 Highway UU at Solo, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked after a traffic stop on Grand Avenue at about 10:50 p.m. Friday.

LAW AND ORDER

The Houston Police Department handled matters recently that resulted in charges. 

An officer made the stop after observing a silver Cadillac sedan traveling with a nonfunctioning headlight. After making contact with the driver, Mourning, the officer smelled alcohol and a portable breath test was conducted. Mourning was taken to jail for booking and then given a courtesy ride to a friend’s residence.

•Andrew Villarreal, 48, and Bobbie M. Crawford, 39, both of 211 S. Grand Ave., Apt. 106, in Houston, were each issued citations for fourth-degree domestic assault after an incident at their residence at about 1:45 a.m. May 4.

•Tina M. Dow, 51, of 510 Chestnut St., No. 4, in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly taking mail from a mailbox at a Chestnut Street residence on April 20.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments