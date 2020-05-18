The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Cheyenne S. Mourning, 42, of 15807 Highway UU at Solo, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked after a traffic stop on Grand Avenue at about 10:50 p.m. Friday.
An officer made the stop after observing a silver Cadillac sedan traveling with a nonfunctioning headlight. After making contact with the driver, Mourning, the officer smelled alcohol and a portable breath test was conducted. Mourning was taken to jail for booking and then given a courtesy ride to a friend’s residence.
•Andrew Villarreal, 48, and Bobbie M. Crawford, 39, both of 211 S. Grand Ave., Apt. 106, in Houston, were each issued citations for fourth-degree domestic assault after an incident at their residence at about 1:45 a.m. May 4.
•Tina M. Dow, 51, of 510 Chestnut St., No. 4, in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly taking mail from a mailbox at a Chestnut Street residence on April 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.