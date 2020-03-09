Houston, MO (65483)

Today

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.