An Oklahoma woman was arrested early Sunday evening, March 8, in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Eboni N. Fennoy, 24, is charged with speeding, resisting or interfering with an arrest, possession of marijuana - 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to display valid plates on a motor vehicle. 

She was taken to the Texas County Jail and later released. 

