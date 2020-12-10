A local woman faces a felony drug charge after a traffic stop last year in Licking.
Heather Fitzgerald-Stanton, 43, of 289 Highway B at Raymondville, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance (a class D felony).
An LPD officer reported that information was received at about noon indicating Fitzgerald-Stanton had sold some of her prescription suboxone. The officer initiated a traffic stop of a blue Hyundai Accent on Highway 32 and the driver was Fitzgerald-Stanton.
During the process, the officer determined Fitzgerald-Stanton had sold 10 strips of the drug to a woman for $100 to help pay court fees in Houston Municipal Court.
She was charged Dec. 7 with a bond set at $200,000.
