A Plato woman and two children were injured Monday morning in crash about 1.5 miles north of Roby on Highway 17.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2009 Ford Escape driven northbound by Neontha M. Lorenz, 29, ran off the roadway and overturned.
Lorenz and two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. They had minor injuries.
The vehicle was totaled. The crash was investigated by Tpr. Jacob Sellars and Tpr. Marty Wiseman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.