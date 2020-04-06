A Plato woman and two children were injured Monday morning in crash about 1.5 miles north of Roby on Highway 17.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2009 Ford Escape driven northbound by Neontha M. Lorenz, 29, ran off the roadway and overturned. 

Lorenz and two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. They had minor injuries.

The vehicle was totaled. The crash was investigated by Tpr. Jacob Sellars and Tpr. Marty Wiseman.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Load comments