Wicked winter weather — snow and sub-zero wind chills — had Texas County in its grip on Monday.
The snow piled up, and crews worked to keep highways and streets passable.
Many schools have already cancelled for Tuesday.
The City of Houston on Monday asked its large electrical customers to conserve on electrical use to avoid hitting a demand target that causes rates to jump significantly because of peak consumption. That includes users such as Durham Co., Houston Walmart Supercenter, Texas County Memorial Hospital and Texas County. Unlike Springfield, no rolling blackouts are expected here. The city is a member of a consortium that receives its power from several different sources.
City Administrator Scott Avery said large customers — and residential customers — are asked to reduce consumption. The end result could help pocketbooks. Demand rates, he said, can be six times the normal cost of energy usually incurred.
These tips were offered:
•Wear layers of clothing and use extra blankets.
•Set thermostat settings at 68 degrees or as low as possible while you are home. Customers who are elderly or have medical conditions complicated by the cold should not lower their thermostat.
•Lock doors and windows for a better seal. For drafty windows, close storm windows and consider keeping window shades closed for extra insulation.
•Don't block heating system air vents with furniture, curtains or rugs.
•Close fireplace damper when not in use.
•Roll up a towel to put at the bottom of a leaky door to keep drafts at bay.
•Turn off nonessential lights.
•Postpone all nonessential energy use.
•Turn off and unplug computers, monitors, charges, printers and televisions during non-use.
Avery said the city also was moving to reduce its own electrical consumption. Thermostats have been lowered and the city may move one well to a backup generator.
CREWS TO CONCENTRATE ON MAIN STREETS
The city is targeted main throughways for plowing on Monday afternoon. When the snow stops, side roads will again receive attention, Avery said.
STORM SHELTER OPEN
The Houston Storm Shelter has opened as a warming station as frigid weather hits the region, Avery said.
The shelter is situated at Pine and First streets. It will be open through 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, he said.
The National Weather Service said dangerous temperatures will continue through early this week. Several record lows look to be in jeopardy, it said.
Persons who are in need of a place to keep warm can call Texas County 911 at 417-967-5999, who will notify the fire chief to open the building.
The Texas County Food Pantry said in a statement Monday. “This often are those you see hanging out in convenience stores, laundromats, fast food restaurants. Disheveled and usually carrying bags or back packs. If you can safely approach them just slide them a note saying, ‘if you need shelter, call 417-967-4484 or 417-217-9683. ' "
The worst that can happen is someone is momentarily offended. The best is that you've helped get someone out of this cold and into somewhere safe.”
