Weather Alert

...Dangerously Cold Conditions To Continue Through Tuesday Morning. Accumulating Snow Will End This Evening... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills will occur with values as low as 25 below zero. Snow will continue into this evening before taper off later this evening. Up to an additional one inch of snow accumulation is expected this evening. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM CST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions to persist on many roads across the region. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Kansas, road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&