Sherry Wilson and Wesley Wilson of Licking recently split a $50,000 Powerball prize from a March 6 drawing.

The winning ticket, purchased at Fast and Friendly, 243 S. Main St. in Licking, matched four of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball, to win.

The winning numbers that night were 11, 31, 50, 52 and 58 with a Powerball number of 18.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m.

In fiscal year 2020, players in Texas County won more than $8.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $371,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $401,000 in proceeds went to education programs in the county.

 

