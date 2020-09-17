A Willow Springs woman was injured Wednesday night on Highway 137, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Rosie K. Moore, 42, had moderate injuries after her vehicle rolled backwards and struck her. She was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. 

The 9:30 p.m. accident occurred about eight miles northeast of Willow Springs on Highway 137. 

