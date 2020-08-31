A 47-year-old Willow Springs man was killed Monday in accident south of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Stewart L. Pringle, 47, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Impala that ran off Highway 181 about six miles south of Cabool and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was the 25th fatality of the year in the nine-county area of Troop G. At the same time a year ago, there had been 26 deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.