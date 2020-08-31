ACCIDENT

A Willow Springs driver was killed Monday in an accident south of Cabool on Highway 181, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A 47-year-old Willow Springs man was killed Monday in accident south of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Stewart L. Pringle, 47, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Impala that ran off Highway 181 about six miles south of Cabool and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It was the 25th fatality of the year in the nine-county area of Troop G. At the same time a year ago, there had been 26 deaths. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments