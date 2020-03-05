Willis Clay Zirschky “Pop”, age 92, was born July 5, 1927, in Bendavis to Frank and Edith (Baker) Zirschky. He died March 2, 2020. at his home in Seymour, Mo.
Clay is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frances; a stepbrother, Derald Zirschky; and three sisters: Jessie Williamson, Verlene Swearengin and Leora Hayes.
He is survived by one son, Roger Zirschky and his wife, Dee Ann; one grandson, Willis Charles Zirschky; a brother-in-law, Don Murphy and wife, Marla; and their son, Joe Murphy and wife, Andrea and their family.
Clay graduated from Houston High School and then joined the U.S. Army. He served in Korea during World War II. One of his greatest experiences of his later life was going to Washington D.C. with the Ozarks Honor Flight.
Returning from the service, Clay married Frances Murphy, and they had a wonderful life until her passing on July 3, 2017.
Clay spent the bulk of his career sailing the Great Lakes for US Steel Great Fleet; when he retired, he had earned the title of Chief Engineer. After retirement, Clay and Frances spent a lot of time doing things they loved, that included watching their grandson play sports and showing horses.
They were very active with the Southwest Missouri Driving Pony Association and brought some of the first Haflinger horses to this area. Clay and Frances also helped to establish the Webster County Fire Department to benefit the community they lived in.
Clay “Pop” was loved by many and was a generous contributor to his community and he will be missed by many.
Memorials may be made to Ozark Food Harvest or Honor Flight of the Ozarks. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home with Roy Scherer officiating. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were: Willis Zirschky, Joe Murphy, Roy Scherer, Kevin (KP) Polczynski, Bobby Graves and David McEntire.
