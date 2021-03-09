Texas County Memorial Hospital is holding its COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. today. ((March 9)
It is for those receiving their first shot on Friday, Feb. 5.
Every person must register in the Missouri Vaccine Navigator and must schedule an appointment time. Persons can register by going to www.mostopscovid.com and clicking “register” on the top or by calling the Missouri Covid Hotline phone number at 877-435-8411. When registering on the internet or by phone, persons will need to enter the private event code: 59116.
You will need to bring your white COVID-19 vaccination card with you to the booster event for proof of eligibility and documentation.
Masks will be required at the event, and social distancing precautions will be in place.
For more information regarding COVID vaccines and their availability in the State of Missouri, please visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.
