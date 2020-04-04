Gov. Mike Parson and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a stay-at-home order effective Monday, April 6, and running through April 24.
The order requires individuals to remain at home except for certain essential personal activities.
The order also prohibits businesses from operating unless they perform essential functions under guidelines issued by the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Essential function include many businesses in healthcare, food and agriculture, emergency, transportation, as well as other industries.
