Due to wet conditions, several changes have been announced with regard to scholastic sporting events scheduled for today.

The Houston High School softball team's district tournament first-round game against Liberty has been moved from Mountain Grove to Forsyth, where there is an artificial playing surface. Start time is still 4 p.m.

The South Central Association middle school track and field championship meet at Willow Springs has been postponed from today until 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Houston Middle School baseball team's home game today against Dixon has been canceled.

