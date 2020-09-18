A veil of smoke, carried from wildfires ravaging the Western U.S. thousands of miles away, has filled the skies above St. Louis, creating a haze and injecting intensified color into sunsets in recent days.
“That’s definitely what you were seeing,” said Jon Carney, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’ St. Louis forecast office. “It just scatters the light differently.”
Smoke is in overwhelming supply right now, on a continental scale. Western fires — made more intense and more common by climate change — have scorched more than 6,000 total square miles in California and Oregon alone, killing at least 34 people in the two states, destroying thousands of structures, and driving tens of thousands out of their homes.
The heat of the fires sends smoke clouds billowing thousands of feet into the air. There, strong winds sweep the smoke into atmospheric currents 25,000 to 30,000 feet above the ground, then disperse it, sometimes thousands of miles away.
The haze doesn’t affect air quality at the surface, and residents won’t be able to smell it; the overhead smoke is essentially trapped in layers high above the ground, Carney said.
But it can dim the sun, making skies cloudier and temperatures a bit cooler, as it did in Chicago on Monday.
And it’s not as if the plume of smoke just barely makes it to the Midwest and then stops. Far from it.
“I can easily see it all the way up into New England,” said Carney, examining satellite imagery that shows the visible extent of the smoke. “It looks to me like it’s been pulled up into a storm system that’s actually into the southern tip of Greenland. You can probably detect it out into the Atlantic.”
Carney said he has seen long-distance smoke reach St. Louis skies several other times, including with plumes from fires in western Canada.
Other airborne particles can also get passed through the region on global, aerial odysseys. In June, for example, dust from the Saharan Desert in northern Africa was swept across the Atlantic and above St. Louis, Carney said.
“We saw dust from Africa in our skies here. So the smoke, it can travel, really, around the world,” he said. “It’s in this layer way up there, and that’s how it can move so far.”
Based on a quick assessment of current weather patterns and upcoming forecasts, he expects the haze to remain visible in the St. Louis region for at least a couple more days, until Wednesday or Thursday, before some cooler conditions may help displace it.
“At least through mid-week, we’ll still see some smoke,” Carney said.
The National Weather Service expects a front to move into the area on Wednesday, bringing a chance of rain. Ensuing temperatures will stay cool through the weekend, with highs in the 70s.
Forecasters do not anticipate that Hurricane Sally, one of a record-tying five tropical cyclones over the Atlantic, will affect the St. Louis area or the progression of smoke through the region.
ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH
