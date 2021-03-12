Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for... Southeastern Camden County in central Missouri... Maries County in central Missouri... Eastern Miller County in central Missouri... Pulaski County in central Missouri... Phelps County in east central Missouri... Dent County in south central Missouri... Northern Texas County in south central Missouri... Eastern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri... Northeastern Wright County in southwestern Missouri... * Until 900 AM CST Saturday. * At 827 PM CST, Multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms over the past 24 hours have led to 2 to 3.5 inches of rainfall accumulation across the warned area so far. An additional round of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the warned area again tonight, adding additional rainfall to already elevated streamflows. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Rolla, Fort Leonard Wood, Salem, Waynesville, Eldon, St. Robert, St. James and Licking. This includes the following low water crossings... Route O at Jones Creek just south of Dixon, Springfield Road south of Waynesville, Route Y northwest of Rolla, Route HH at Bell Creek east of Crocker, Route H at Roubidoux Creek south of Waynesville, Route H at Little Piney Creek southeast of Edgar Springs and Route E near Stickney. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&