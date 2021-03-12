ACCIDENT

A West Plains man was injured Thursday, March 12, near the Big Creek Bridge,  the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Jacob Sellars of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a southbound 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by James C. Borkus, 65, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment. 

He was taken by ambulance to Phelps Health in Rolla. He was not wearing a seatbelt. 

Fire departments from Summersville and Raymondville also assisted.

