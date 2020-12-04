West Plains Bank and Trust Company is increasing its presence in Texas County, with the hiring of well-known, local lender Curt Hugenot.
According to West Plains Bank and Trust Company President/Chief Executive Officer David M. Gohn, the bank is interested in bringing its particular style of community banking to Texas County. “With so much change in the local banking industry, and the world right now, we feel certain the time is right to bring our style of community banking to Texas County,” Gohn said.
“We are pleased to announce that Curt Hugenot, a name with which many are already familiar, has joined our banking team and will service customers in the Houston and surrounding area. Curt is a great fit with our bank culture. He understands the importance of developing relationships with customers and being available to them when they have questions or needs that may need quick attention.”
Hugenot is a native of Missouri and has lived his entire life in the Show-Me State. He graduated high school in the small town of Paris, Mo.
His banking career began in 1990 while he was attending Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. Hugenot is an alumna of the Graduate School of Banking, Boulder, Colo. He has worked at banks in the Missouri communities of Springfield, St. Louis, Monroe City, New London and, since 2003, Houston.
An avid fly fisherman, Hugenot had been traveling to southern Missouri often to fish the trout parks and rivers. “When the opportunity to live and work in southern Missouri came up, I jumped at it,” Hugenot said.
“I am a strong customer advocate,” Hugenot said. “As a small town banker, I have spent the last 17 years assisting many people in Texas, Dent and Phelps counties, and I look forward to continuing that work through West Plains Bank and Trust Company.”
Hugenot and his wife, Jennifer, director of human resources at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, married in 2009. The couple has four children – Ripleigh, Clabe, Ben and Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.