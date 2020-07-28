A coalition of current and former legislators endorsed a candidate for the 33rd Senatorial District this week.

The winner will serve a four-year term to replace Sen. Mike Cunningham, a Rogersville Republican who can’t seek re-election due to term limits. The field includes Rep. Robert Ross, Rep. Karla Enslinger and former state Rep. Van Kelly.

Cunningham earlier endorsed Enslinger to take his seat. This week, Ross’s predecessor, former state Rep. Don Wells of Cabool also endorsed Enslinger, a former school leader at Ava and West Plains who is the former assistant director of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

