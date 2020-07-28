A coalition of current and former legislators endorsed a candidate for the 33rd Senatorial District this week.
The winner will serve a four-year term to replace Sen. Mike Cunningham, a Rogersville Republican who can’t seek re-election due to term limits. The field includes Rep. Robert Ross, Rep. Karla Enslinger and former state Rep. Van Kelly.
Cunningham earlier endorsed Enslinger to take his seat. This week, Ross’s predecessor, former state Rep. Don Wells of Cabool also endorsed Enslinger, a former school leader at Ava and West Plains who is the former assistant director of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.