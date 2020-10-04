If you expect to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election, you must registered to vote by Wednesday.
Register to vote
To check if you are registered to vote in Missouri, click here.
If you are not registered to vote, Missouri has made registering to vote an easy online process.
To register to vote in Missouri, click here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.